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Iranian Gen Z team behind the viral LEGO animations about the US war on Iran give interview
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The Iranian Gen Z team behind the viral LEGO animations about the US war on Iran have given their first interview.

Explosive Media is a small crew aged 18 to 25, all based in Iran, most of whom have never left the country. Their goal was simple: show the world what Iranians are actually like.

"We know the West has a bad image of us. We wanted to break that wall. We are funny, educated, we understand culture and art. We know American culture well. Unfortunately, you don't know ours. We hope you will."

Adding: 

The Israeli Occupation Forces claimed they "replaced" the statue of Jesus Christ destroyed by one of their soldiers with a sledgehammer. They didn't. They stole a cross from a local church and leaned it against a tree next to the original. (photos shown)

(Silent video couldn't upload) Video of Italian UNIFIL soldiers replacing the statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon.

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy