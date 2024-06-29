© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You know that guy Jacob Rothschild who recently died?
If Israel had done the commandment God gave them, that guy would have never lived to commit the atrocities.
True for all of the Cabal bloodline.
Would have been a completely different world.
Jacob Rothschild was the richest man on earth.
No photos of his funeral.
No photos of his gravesite.
It's weird.