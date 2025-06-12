Chief vaccine hustla Neon Deion Sanders' health woes continue!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sheeit dawg. Who woulda thunk? This chump just gots spiked! He's on his way out!
This little piggy went to market
This little piggy stayed home
This little piggy had roast beef
And this little piggy got chopped off
And this little piggy cried wee wee wee all the way home ... and then got chopped off
Sources (thanks to the dude who sent this!)
Vaccine promo
https://x.com/GoJSUTigers/status/1428530795476656131
https://www.mensjournal.com/sports/deion-sanders-health-issue-becomes-growing-concern
ESPN report
https://youtu.be/b92AtiM_b0o?si=MqZX3kLVro3M9GUG
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
We have cool T-shirts and mugs!
https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report