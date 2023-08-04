BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is it Time to Sell Woke Nike Shares? My Feet Unexpectedly Said YES
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
368 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • August 04, 2023

Nike Are shares trading at a high valuation. Meanwhile, the competition has stepped up their game, big five sporting goods has dropped the apparel maker, and many people are fighting back against woke corporations which Nike certainly is. Is it time to sell the stock? I unexpectedly ended up buying a much cheaper pair of running shoes while home that weren't Nikes for the first time in my adult life.


#nike #stocks #woke #big5


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
stockswokecolin kaepernickshoescompetitionnikeinvestingmichael jordanrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckinike sharesnike wokebig five sporting goodsnike salesue competitionbasketball shoeslifelong nike customer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump and Ro Khanna Trusts Sold Nvidia Shares Before CEO Scandal; Spokespeople Deny Inside Knowledge

Trump and Ro Khanna Trusts Sold Nvidia Shares Before CEO Scandal; Spokespeople Deny Inside Knowledge

Douglas Harrington
Nvidia Shares Fall After Report of Second Huang Affair; Board Said to Weigh Ouster

Nvidia Shares Fall After Report of Second Huang Affair; Board Said to Weigh Ouster

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Claims U.S.-Iran Deal No Longer Necessary

Trump Claims U.S.-Iran Deal No Longer Necessary

Garrison Vance
SoftBank Reports $7 Billion Quarterly Loss Linked to AI Data Center Investments

SoftBank Reports $7 Billion Quarterly Loss Linked to AI Data Center Investments

Edison Reed
The War With Iran Isn&#8217;t Over, And America Will Never Control the Strait of Hormuz

The War With Iran Isn’t Over, And America Will Never Control the Strait of Hormuz

Mike Adams
U.S. Household Debt Reaches Record $19.1 Trillion; Fed Officials Signal Faster Rate Hikes

U.S. Household Debt Reaches Record $19.1 Trillion; Fed Officials Signal Faster Rate Hikes

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy