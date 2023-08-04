Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is it Time to Sell Woke Nike Shares? My Feet Unexpectedly Said YES
channel image
Recharge Freedom
306 Subscribers
91 views
Published 19 hours ago

Nike Are shares trading at a high valuation. Meanwhile, the competition has stepped up their game, big five sporting goods has dropped the apparel maker, and many people are fighting back against woke corporations which Nike certainly is. Is it time to sell the stock? I unexpectedly ended up buying a much cheaper pair of running shoes while home that weren't Nikes for the first time in my adult life.


#nike #stocks #woke #big5


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
stockswokecolin kaepernickshoescompetitionnikeinvestingmichael jordanrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckinike sharesnike wokebig five sporting goodsnike salesue competitionbasketball shoeslifelong nike customer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket