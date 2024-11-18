Zionist colonists are stealing olives in Turmus Ayya

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new attack is carried out by the Zionist colonists in the town of Tarmsaia, north of Ramallah.
Stealing the olives and breaking the trees and plowing the lands after denying their owners access to them
Reporting: Mohammad Somrain
Filmed: 17/11/2024
