GLENN BECK: Social Media is colluding with the US Intel and Military Industrial Complex

TheBlaze: "Social media is colluding with the government and the US Intel and Military Industrial Complex to change the way people think. They are operating government psyops on Americans. This is brainwashing. If we don't solve this, we're done." -
@glennbeck
@theblaze
