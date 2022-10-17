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https://gnews.org/articles/t53503697
10/16/2022 Miles Guo: When Xi Jinping stressed “be brave and adept in carrying out our struggle”, he was actually telling everyone that the CCP could release viruses again as a last resort. Back in 2020, I already said that the most dangerous thing is not the COVID virus but the COVID vaccine disaster, but the West is still scratching their heads about what that means