10/16/2022 Miles Guo: When Xi Jinping stressed “be brave and adept in carrying out our struggle”, he was actually telling everyone that the CCP could release viruses again as a last resort. Back in 2020, I already said that the most dangerous thing is not the COVID virus but the COVID vaccine disaster, but the West is still scratching their heads about what that means

