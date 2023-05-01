The importance of community...but not in a 15 minute city.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Travis MacDonald, a professional engineer with a passion for community building and
entrepreneurship who is founder of Elevate Community, and Elevate Local. We discuss the urgent need for like-minded people to join forces to create a new future in education, health and wellness, food and farming, businesses networking, social events, and preparedness and he reviews his platform's capabilities for helping entrepreneurs in achieving prosperity. We discuss the massive harms we are seeing from government policies and how communities have been impacted by the digital transformation in progress at Warp Speed in the SMART city initiatives happening all over the world.
