© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On the eastern front of Donetsk city, DPR units supported by Russian forces carry out artillery strikes on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the direction of Mariinka and Avdiivka. Nonetheless, no active offensive operations were carried out there.
On the Lysichansk-Severodonetsk front lines, LPR units are slowly pushing Kiev’s forces out from their positions under the threat of encirclement. However, no major advance is expected on this front before the complete collapse of the AFU in the area.
On the Izum front lines, Russian forces expanded their control in the southern direction in a bid to advance towards the towns of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. Clashes were also reported near the towns of Pashkove, Dovhenke and Velyka Komy shuvak ha in the Kharkiv region as well as near the towns of Novo mykhail ivka and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
In the city of Mariupol, the Russian military and DPR forces have been working to secure the liberated areas. The remnants of the Azov battalion are still besieged in the Azovstal industrial area. A direct attack on the area was suspended because the nationalists continue to hold hostages, including women and children and also in order to minimize losses in the Russian ranks.
The Russian military continued its missile strikes on high-value military targets in different regions of Ukraine.
On April 24, a strike with high-precision ground-launched missiles targeted explosive workshops of Kiev’s forces near Pavlograd. The facilities were completely destroyed.
Russian missiles also destroyed fuel facilities on the northern outskirts of the city of Kremenchug. They were used for the production of fuel from an oil refinery, as well as storage of petroleum products and supplied the AFU groupings in the Donbass with fuel and military equipment.
At night, high-precision air-launched missiles hit six Ukrainian military facilities, including three Ukrainian strongholds and places of concentrations of manpower and military equipment, as well as three ammunition depots in the districts of Barvenkovo and Novaya Dmitrovka in the Kharkiv region.
The Russian Aerospace Forces also attacked 56 facilities belonging to Kiev’s forces. The targets included two command posts, 53 areas of concentrations of the AFU, as well as a fuel storage facility near the settlement of Novaya Dmitrovka. Up to 160 personnel were destroyed, as well as 23 armored vehicles, artillery pieces and vehicles.
The Russian artillery is reported to have carried out 967 strikes on 33 command posts, 929 strongholds and gatherings of manpower and military equipment, as well as on 5 warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition. Russian air defenses shot down 13 Ukrainian drones near Mezhurino, Balakleya, Borodoyarskoye and Nevskoe in the Kharkiv region, as well as Vysokoe and Chernobayevka in the Kherson region.
SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT'S WORK :
BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k
BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r
PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]
Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT