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Come on Joe, tell the truth! | Rudy Giuliani
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78 views • November 04, 2020
Former NYC Mayor and current attorney to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani comments exclusively on the latest revelations regarding allegations against Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as his thoughts on Joe Biden's potential policies under his administration if elected President.
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