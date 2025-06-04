Russian soldier takes away Stryker APC from idling Ukraine driver!

War is sometimes interesting and unprecedented, Russian soldiers managed to stealthily take a Stryker armored personnel carrier from the Ukrainian army who were idling in the combat zone. An one minute video went viral on Russian channels on June 2, 2025, reporting that Russian soldiers from the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment, captured a US-made Stryker as a war trophy, during a raid deep behind enemy lines, and the Ukrainian driver vehicle chased after it, thinking it was a joke from his comrades — but it wasn’t. The Russian scouts slipped away with the vehicle, which was found still with ammunition inside, while the Ukrainian driver took a short break, without suspecting anything. Sometimes these intact captured vehicles are an added bonus for the troops who captured them, a slap in the face to the enemy troops!

A truly unique clip, the driver tried to keep chasing but was too late, running behind the vehicle like in a game, shouting “wait for me”, completely clueless about what was happening. It is unknown next what the Ukrainian driver would have told his commander, as a Stryker disappeared. Another unusual demilitarization day, Russian troops gained some benefits from the capture of the Ukrainian Stryker APC in excellent condition. They could study the vehicle to learn more about its technology, which could be useful for their own military strategy. They could even repair it and use it themselves, thus increasing their own firepower.

