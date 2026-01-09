The cutting edge of preparedness: Why your survival kit needs a Hatchet and Knife

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Patriot Hatchet - Scorched Earth/Red - 492 is made of 0.158 CPM 3V American-made powder steel. It has a Scorched Earth blade finish, featuring rich dark bronze with a darker earth camouflage pattern with clear, baked-on Cerakote. The Consequences Covert Knife WS is made of 0.140" CPM MagnaCut American-made stainless steel powder steel and has a steel hardness of Rockwell 60-62. It comes with a low-profile Kydex sheath, making it perfect for discreet carry.
Shop at HealthRangerStore.com