Making Adjustments Due To Demonic Attacks

Adjustments, my personal attacks, my fairy darts. Music by Send Rain I want to talk to you guys today about adjustments, Everything mechanical over time gets out of adjustment and has to be tweaked or readjusted? Sometimes you have to reset a clock? Defrag your computer, check for viruses? Your bones get out of adjustment and a good chiropractor can do wonders. 1Jn 3:1-3 Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knows us not, because it knew him not. 2 Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is. 3 And every man that hath this hope in him purifies himself, even as he is pure. Self inspection, making a few adjustments; Their are so many things coming at us daily in the world/time we live in, the demonic forces have never had so much ammunition to work with. Think about the difference between all the garbage in your brain compared to someone living in the 1700's? Every movie, TV show, song, everything you ever read or seen is all recorded in your brain. That is all stuff the demonic host can use against you. They turn them into images and thoughts, Paul called them "Fiery Darts" The demonic host puts these thoughts and attitudes in your mind one by one and over time alter your thinking. Many times these fairy darts effect your attitude you start thinking thoughts of how life sucks instead of all your blessings, and that needs to be adjusted, 1Jn 3:21-22 Beloved, if our heart condemn us not, then have we confidence toward God. 22 And whatsoever we ask, we receive of him, because we keep his commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in his sight. People your attitude of always being thankful and recognizing all the blessings in your life have a direct effect on your prayers.


