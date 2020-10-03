A Pattern Emerges Do You See It (1048)

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Japan's Stock Exchange Halts All Trading "Due To Network Issue" https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/jap...
"Today Might Be A Shock": World's Third-Largest Equity Market Suffers Historic All-Day Trading Halt https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tod...
“INCREDIBLE” POLAR BLAST SET TO ENVELOPE THE ENTIRE AUSTRALIAN CONTINENT OCTOBER 1, 2020 https://electroverse.net/incredible-p...
More Than One Million New Jerseyans To Become "Food Insecure" By Year-End https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/m...
SNOW FALLS NEAR ROME AS ITALY SUFFERS ITS COLDEST SEPTEMBER TEMPERATURES IN 50 YEARS https://electroverse.net/italy-suffer...
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ANOTHER “WINTER” SNOWSTORM BLANKETS THE SPANISH MOUNTAINS https://electroverse.net/another-powe...
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La tormenta 'Odette' deja estampas invernales inusuales para un mes de septiembre https://www.heraldo.es/noticias/arago...
Australian record cold Oct 2020 https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
Fogbow https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EjWmYtWWo...
Swiss city Geneva to introduce a minimum wage of over $4,000 a month https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/01/swiss...
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