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A Pattern Emerges Do You See It (1048)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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62 views • October 03, 2020
The interconnectedness of stock markets going off line, universal basic income in Switzerland unveiled as food insecurity hits New Jersey in the USA. Crop losses continue mounting across the planet as both hemispheres experience extreme out of season cold and deep snows. Its apparent now the shift is here.

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#africa #ancientcivilization #gold #foodprices #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution

●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
Japan's Stock Exchange Halts All Trading "Due To Network Issue" https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/jap...
"Today Might Be A Shock": World's Third-Largest Equity Market Suffers Historic All-Day Trading Halt https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tod...
“INCREDIBLE” POLAR BLAST SET TO ENVELOPE THE ENTIRE AUSTRALIAN CONTINENT OCTOBER 1, 2020 https://electroverse.net/incredible-p...
More Than One Million New Jerseyans To Become "Food Insecure" By Year-End https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/m...
SNOW FALLS NEAR ROME AS ITALY SUFFERS ITS COLDEST SEPTEMBER TEMPERATURES IN 50 YEARS https://electroverse.net/italy-suffer...
https://www.wantedinmilan.com/news/it...
ANOTHER “WINTER” SNOWSTORM BLANKETS THE SPANISH MOUNTAINS https://electroverse.net/another-powe...
https://twitter.com/petermeteor/statu...
La tormenta 'Odette' deja estampas invernales inusuales para un mes de septiembre https://www.heraldo.es/noticias/arago...
Australian record cold Oct 2020 https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
Fogbow https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EjWmYtWWo...
Swiss city Geneva to introduce a minimum wage of over $4,000 a month https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/01/swiss...

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●▬▬▬ Social ▬▬▬●
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030

STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...
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●▬▬▬ AV Content ▬▬▬●
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
Keywords
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