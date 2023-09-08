Zelenskyy To Send Ukraine's Women Into Combat?

With so many Ukrainian men being sent into battle and with so few surviving, it looks like it's time for the women to step up and do their bit on the battlefield's front lines.

This comes at a time when Zelenskyy is pressuring Europe to round up and return (possibly with the assistance of Interpol) Ukrainian men who've left the country to seek refuge in other parts of Europe.





