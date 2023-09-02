BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE CANADIAN ARMED FORCES ARE GOING TO REMOVE THE DUTY TO REPORT CRIMES THAT FELLOW SOLDIERS COMMIT
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
286 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • September 02, 2023

OTTAWA - The Canadian Armed Forces will end its "inflexible and inhuman" mandatory reporting policy this winter, its chief of professional conduct and culture said on Wednesday.

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan said military members will still be able to report misconduct, but they will no longer face possible penalties for failing to report something they experience or witness.

"The repeal of duty to report will not limit a member's ability to report incidents," she said. "The intention is to remove the obligation to report."

MY COMMENTARY:

Any nations military is supposed to be the epitome of discipline. In order for a military to be disciplined, everybody within it must behave in a disciplined fashion. When one soldier decides to break the law, it can affect the entire platoon and invariably cause injury to military personnel but also to civilians.

The duty to report is something that should never be removed from the list of responsibilities of our soldiers but because our soldiers seemingly are from this far left culture that nobody asked for, it means that they are weak and cowardly and will now refuse to snitch on soldiers who break the law.

The men in this country are so eager to put on skirts and prance around like 6-year-old girls running through a cornfield that they have all forgotten that they should be tough, disciplined, and ready to act on a moment's notice to anything that might jeopardize the nation as a whole.

The Canadian Armed Forces are in danger of becoming the biggest joke in the world and this is one massive step toward that goal.

#Armedforces #canada #canadian #ontario #Britishcolumbia #Canadianmilitary #Canadiannavy #Canadianspecialforces #swat #police #soldier #pilot #sailor #lieutenant #lieutenant #military #tank #machinegun #bullets #lgbtq #wimp #wheatmen #losers

Keywords
militarycanadasoldiersottawasnitchesarmedforcesdutytoreport
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy