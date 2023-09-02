THE CANADIAN ARMED FORCES ARE GOING TO REMOVE THE DUTY TO REPORT CRIMES THAT FELLOW SOLDIERS COMMIT

OTTAWA - The Canadian Armed Forces will end its "inflexible and inhuman" mandatory reporting policy this winter, its chief of professional conduct and culture said on Wednesday.

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan said military members will still be able to report misconduct, but they will no longer face possible penalties for failing to report something they experience or witness.

"The repeal of duty to report will not limit a member's ability to report incidents," she said. "The intention is to remove the obligation to report."

MY COMMENTARY:

Any nations military is supposed to be the epitome of discipline. In order for a military to be disciplined, everybody within it must behave in a disciplined fashion. When one soldier decides to break the law, it can affect the entire platoon and invariably cause injury to military personnel but also to civilians.

The duty to report is something that should never be removed from the list of responsibilities of our soldiers but because our soldiers seemingly are from this far left culture that nobody asked for, it means that they are weak and cowardly and will now refuse to snitch on soldiers who break the law.

The men in this country are so eager to put on skirts and prance around like 6-year-old girls running through a cornfield that they have all forgotten that they should be tough, disciplined, and ready to act on a moment's notice to anything that might jeopardize the nation as a whole.

The Canadian Armed Forces are in danger of becoming the biggest joke in the world and this is one massive step toward that goal.

