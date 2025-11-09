Ioan Gyuri Pascu ( 1961 - 2016)-” You hold the moon in your hand.”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Through cigarette smoke
I see myself then in the train station
Stinger trying to tell you how good I am
Now I'm alone again
With a bitter coffee
In front
And in my mind I'm reassembling you and now I'm trying to tell you.
Ref
You hold the moon in your hand
And leave the rest to me
You hold the moon in your hand
I will caress you
Until we say yes without words.
When the phone rings
I hear you say "hello" again
And suddenly I feel clean again
I feel good again
And I see the beginning again
And I feel your kiss again
I'm fighting against time to somehow manage to tell you.
Ref:
You hold the moon in your hand
And leave the rest to me
You hold the moon in your hand
I will caress you
Until we say yes without words.
I know I don't resemble
Your twin soul
I know I can't offer you the whole "to love"
I feel a stranger and yet
In lotus blossoms
In my mind I recompose you and now I try to tell you.
I will caress you
Until we say yes without words