Ioan Gyuri Pascu ( 1961 - 2016)-” You hold the moon in your hand.”
radio izoiu
radio izoiu
1
11 views • 1 day ago

Through cigarette smoke

I see myself then in the train station

Stinger trying to tell you how good I am

Now I'm alone again

With a bitter coffee

In front

And in my mind I'm reassembling you and now I'm trying to tell you.

 

Ref

You hold the moon in your hand

And leave the rest to me

You hold the moon in your hand

I will caress you

Until we say yes without words.

 

When the phone rings

I hear you say "hello" again

And suddenly I feel clean again

I feel good again

And I see the beginning again

And I feel your kiss again

I'm fighting against time to somehow manage to tell you.

 

Ref:

You hold the moon in your hand

And leave the rest to me

You hold the moon in your hand

I will caress you

Until we say yes without words.

 

I know I don't resemble

Your twin soul

I know I can't offer you the whole "to love"

I feel a stranger and yet

In lotus blossoms

In my mind I recompose you and now I try to tell you.

 

I will caress you

Until we say yes without words

 

Keywords
musicpoetrynostalgia
