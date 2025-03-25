Int 1012 with George Webb an author and citizen journalist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Webb is an author and citizen journalist who decided, after a long, successful career in technology, that something had to be done about mainstream media news misinformation. Webb left the world of high tech to self-finance six years of doing citizen journalist reporting.
Webb also finances a series of news seminars, training seminars, and a helped finance a citizen journalism school in Michigan.
Webb has been the frequent target of CNN and other MSM outlets like 60 Minutes, Reuters, Forbes, the Washington Post, and others.
“I wear the smear pieces from CNN and 60 Minutes like a badge of honor” says Webb. “For them to devote some much prime time to attacks on me must mean I am doing something right”.
If you give a shit about the world and you like George’s work, you can buy him a coffee here.
https://georgewebb.substack.com/
https://twitter.com/RealGeorgeWebb1
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/georgwebb1
