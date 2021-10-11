© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christ's Second Coming Lesson 5 - The Transition Generation of Romans 8:18-21!
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • October 11, 2021
I explain how these verses are always taken out of context. I explain the true meaning of what Paul is teaching the Roman Christians in his generation about what the Second Coming of Christ would mean in their lifetime. I show they are unlike any generation of Jews before them as the transitional generation from the Old Covenant of the Law of Sin and Death to a New Covenant of the Law of the Spirit of Grace and Life.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.