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5 QUICK + EASY VODKA COCKTAILS!
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4 views • October 11, 2019
Vodka Cocktails that are quick and easy perfect for at home! Bartenders often overlook vodka as a serious cocktail ingredient due to it’s relatively neutral flavour profile but this very flavour profile allows flexibility when mixing. Vodka’s neutral taste allows it to be paired with a wide range of other flavours including sweet, sour, savoury and spicy – to name a few. Vodka is an approachable spirit – meaning drinkers that aren’t overly adventurous, that may not like herbaceous or bold bitter flavours will find vodka an easy and obvious choice when mixing.
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