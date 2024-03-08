Tucker Carlson responds to Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.
If you missed it, you can watch the full live stream here: https://bit.ly/4chuwim
Thank you to our friends at The Heritage Foundation for sponsoring tonight's live program. Fuel the fight against the deep state and Washington elites with your donation to The Heritage Foundation now: https://herit.ag/3uQ9ruA
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.
#TuckerCarlson #JoeBiden #StateOfTheUnion #TuckerResponds #live #monologue #reaction #TCN #news #politics #America #KamalaHarris #DonaldTrump #response #react
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.