03/29/2023 #FreeMilesGuo Protest: A fellow fighter says that the fellow fighters from NFSC stand out in front of US Capitol Hill to express their support and claims for Miles Guo and NFSC, as well as their firm resolve to let the congressmen from both the US Senate and House of Representatives hear their claims.





03/29/2023 FreeMilesGuo线下抗议行动：一位新中国联邦战友表示：作为爆料革命战友，我们在国会山站出来表达我们对郭文贵先生和新中国联邦的支持和诉求，并表达我们坚定的决心，我们要让参议院和众议院的国会议员听到我们的诉求。





