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Acting CBP Head Can't Explain How Illegal Immigrants Released Under Biden’s Policies Can Be Tracked
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10 views • May 22, 2021
Just like a politician, never answers the question ..
No they don't track them and actually don't care about tracking them.
If you want to know where they are .. check in any given NO-GO-ZONE .. aka .. Sanctuary City
No they don't track them and actually don't care about tracking them.
If you want to know where they are .. check in any given NO-GO-ZONE .. aka .. Sanctuary City
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