In the grand live broadcast on September 18, Miles Guo, the leader of the Chinese Whistleblower Movement broke the news that Vladimir Putin has anal squamous cell carcinoma that has metastasized, and he will not live for more than 12 months, according to information provided by Putin’s personal doctor and some other individuals that are close to him
