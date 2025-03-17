BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Project Human Extinction: The Ultimate Conspiracy by Chris Thomas with Dave Morgan
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
196 followers
381 views • 1 month ago

Project Human Extinction: The Ultimate Conspiracy" by Chris Thomas with Dave Morgan delves into the hidden forces shaping humanity, focusing on the Illuminati and its evolution from the 18th-century Bavarian group to a modern network of secret societies, governments, and corporations aiming for global control. The book explores the "Human Plan," a millennia-old journey toward enlightenment and soul reintegration, which has been obscured by entities like the Catholic Church and the Velon—a non-human race allegedly manipulating humanity to claim Earth. The Velon promote the concept of "Ascension" as a deceptive ploy to remove humans from the planet. The Illuminati's influence extends to institutions like the Federal Reserve, the United Nations, and global initiatives such as Agenda 21, all part of a push for a "New World Order." The book emphasizes the importance of awareness, questioning mainstream narratives, and reclaiming personal power to resist manipulation and align with humanity's true purpose of freedom and soul reintegration.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
