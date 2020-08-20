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MONDAY - AUGUST 17, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1172527826
2070-9AM DEEP STATE PURGE! Millie Weaver's "SHADOWGATE" Documentary Deleted By Youtube & Facebook
Facebook and YouTube have taken down Infowars correspondent Millie Weaver’s Shadowgate documentary two days after it went live. The documentary claims that a small group of government contractors were hired by government officials to frame the Trump campaign and set President Trump up for the Russia collusion investigation, while also providing witnesses for the impeachment hearings and providing administrative support services to the Department of Justice (DOJ) during the Mueller investigation. Shadowgate also alleges that this same group of government contractors are behind the fake news in the mainstream media, influence operations on social media, and the civil unrest nationwide; pushing the “defund the police” movement. 2070-9AM DEEP STATE PURGE! Millie Weaver’s “SHADOWGATE” Documentary Deleted By Youtube & Facebook – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3iGptvc
Important Update: The Pete Santilli Show has been shut down for ‘HATE SPEECH” by Youtube for 7 days, and the “Community Guidelines Strike” will remain until after the 2020 election.
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