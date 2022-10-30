Create New Account
Buddhist for Truth Roundtable 28
Brian Ruhe
On Oct. 26, 2022, we had a good talk about the Covid vaccine and Buddhist monks who either don't know or don't want to speak out about what is wrong with them. Good to be with Ajahn Varapanno again! Ajahn Varapanno is an Australian/ Italian Buddhist monk with 11 years seniority, living in Thailand. He founded Buddhist for Truth and I have been in many of his group's videos. To see the whole 46 minute video go to Buddhist for Truth Roundtable 28 at:https://www.bitchute.com/video/9alTVjGbILFD/

