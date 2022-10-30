On Oct. 26, 2022, we had a good talk about the Covid vaccine and Buddhist monks who either don't know or don't want to speak out about what is wrong with them. Good to be with Ajahn Varapanno again! Ajahn Varapanno is an Australian/ Italian Buddhist monk with 11 years seniority, living in Thailand. He founded Buddhist for Truth and I have been in many of his group's videos. To see the whole 46 minute video go to Buddhist for Truth Roundtable 28 at:https://www.bitchute.com/video/9alTVjGbILFD/

Please see Ajahn Varapanno's YouTube channel at

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtv921aB6jOYHkIurMo05rg/videos?app=desktop

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.thulesociety.com/

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.