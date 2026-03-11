Drone arrived at hotel room where US housing in Manama!

A building suspected of housing US personnel in Manama, Bahrain, was hit by a Shahed Kamikaze drone, then a loud explosion followed! Iranian intelligence has detected each hotel popular among diplomats or American personnel hiding in Bahrain, because their bases there are vulnerable to Iranian swipes. Then, killer drones will launch targeted attacks on hotels to finish off their enemies! An AI can command automatic attacks, flying through windows, to blow up targets sitting in hotel rooms. Hotels have been warned as potential targets due to the American presence, following repeated Iranian drone attacks.

Confirmed damage reports in a video shared by eyewitnesses on March 10, show the situation after the attack, with broken window glass littering the streets of Manama, after American air defenses failed to intercept the Shahed drone, which crashed into a hotel housing US military personnel. Initial reports indicate one person was killed and several Americans were injured, but this has not been officially confirmed. It is worth noting that discussions are heating up on social media platforms, where governments allied with the media are making irrational claims in official statements for political reasons, with propaganda such as in Ukraine confusing everyone. The indication is clear that the US is no longer safe even sheltering in civilian infrastructure in Bahrain, because Iran knows better and its drones are highly accurate.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!