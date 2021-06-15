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Advanced University Researcher Explains How COVID Vaccine Ingredients Effect The Body
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252 views • June 15, 2021
A look at the side effects and manufacturers warnings about SM-102.
Gary Tyme is an advanced specialist teacher of Health and Social Care, Sociology, Criminology, Clinical Psychology, Philosophy and Ethics, a master instructor of Wing Chun Kung Fu and a Master of Education. He has spent 12 years in the field of academia where his research and academic findings have been added to the data bases of Princeton University, Harvard University, Oxford University, and the Marie Curie institute. As an author in academia, Gary Tyme has had over 680 mentions in other researcher's academic papers and - with well over - 700 readers that are highly engaged with his work, where he continually gets invited and/or requested to peer review new research findings before publication.
https://winepressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/SM-102-Ingredient-OSHA-Safety-Warning.pdf
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c737d8a8e447055a9f0d61
Gary Tyme is an advanced specialist teacher of Health and Social Care, Sociology, Criminology, Clinical Psychology, Philosophy and Ethics, a master instructor of Wing Chun Kung Fu and a Master of Education. He has spent 12 years in the field of academia where his research and academic findings have been added to the data bases of Princeton University, Harvard University, Oxford University, and the Marie Curie institute. As an author in academia, Gary Tyme has had over 680 mentions in other researcher's academic papers and - with well over - 700 readers that are highly engaged with his work, where he continually gets invited and/or requested to peer review new research findings before publication.
https://winepressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/SM-102-Ingredient-OSHA-Safety-Warning.pdf
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c737d8a8e447055a9f0d61
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