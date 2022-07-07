CHP Talks: Andrew DeBartolo—Defending Liberty With Truth

July 7, 2022: My guest this week is Andrew DeBartolo. I know him as a co-host of the Liberty Dispatch podcast but that is only one of his roles. He is also Director of Operations for the Liberty Coalition Canada and the Teaching Elder at Encounter Church, in Kingston Ontario. He is also husband to Kathryn; they have 3 children. In our discussion today, Andrew comments on the re-arrest of Tamara Lich, the sacrificial service of veteran James Topp and the eerily-familiar warnings coming from Canada’s Health Minister about another wave of lockdowns and mandates.

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