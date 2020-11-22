UN ANNOUNCES BIOMETRIC DIGITAL ID WALLET

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Spiro Skouras
Recently the United Nations had some big announcements that went largely unnoticed, including the rollout of a biometric digital wallet and an announcement that one of its specialized agencies The International Civil Aviation Organization is one step closer to a internationally recognized digital travel credential.
As reported by Biometric Update:
This particular UN biometric digital wallet is intended for UN employees and it can be used for data related to human resources, medical status, travel, payroll and pensions.
I hope you see where this is going, every aspect of our lives will be centralized digitally using biometrics and in many cases the blockchain, AI and 5G.
I cant help but to raise the question, what kind of social controls could this possibly provide the technocrats if people decide not to obey certain restrictions or requirements?
Example: If you didn’t get your latest shot, individuals may face travel restrictions. Or, you may not be able go to work, or your payments may be frozen until you comply.
They may not have to mandate anything if they can ‘encourage’ you to obey.
Show notes
Digital travel credential one step closer with ICAO implementation model approval
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202011/digital-travel-credential-one-step-closer-with-icao-implementation-model-approval
Replacing a conventional passport with digital travel credentials
https://unitingaviation.com/news/security-facilitation/replacing-a-conventional-passport-with-digital-travel-credentials/
Acuant Joins Canada’s Digital Identity Organization to Impact a More Secure Future
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/11/17/2128087/0/en/Acuant-Joins-Canada-s-Digital-Identity-Organization-to-Impact-a-More-Secure-Future.html
Biometric smart cards and civic digital identity apps to redefine wallets
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202011/biometric-smart-cards-and-civic-digital-identity-apps-to-redefine-wallets
Anti-Vaxxers Could Be Banned from Work if They Refuse to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.distractify.com/p/anti-vaxxers-banned-work-refuse-vaccine
Trust Stamp integrating biometric hash solution with Mastercard on children’s vaccine record system
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202007/trust-stamp-integrating-biometric-hash-solution-with-mastercard-on-childrens-vaccine-record-system
Fact Checking the Fact Checkers: Bill Gates, ID2020 & Vaccine Microchips
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/04/fact-checking-the-fact-checkers-bill-gates-id2020-vaccine-microchips.html
Henry Kissinger & Bill Gates Call For Mass Vaccination & Global Governance
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/04/henry-kissinger-bill-gates-call-for-mass-vaccination-global-governance.html