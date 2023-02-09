Warning: Babylon the Harlot Church — Beware of the Pharisees!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: hhttps://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-babylon-the-harlot-church/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "In the last month, The LORD has been giving me so many Dreams and Messages about the Harlot Church, and what it truly means!
He has been showing me how His People are being greatly deceived by Churches that are not from Him, but are counterfeits!"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.