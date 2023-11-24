The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (10 of 12)

Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.
Demonstration on how to make the herbal formulas, infusions, decoctions, formentation, poultices, suppositories, ointments and much more.
VOLUME 10
Section 58: Introduction to Hydrotherapy
Section 59: Hot and Cold Showers
Section 60: The High Enema-A Complete Cleanout
Section 61: The Cold Sheet Treatment
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlus
Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlusChat
CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.