Tucker Carlson April 21st Last Address Before Leaving Fox News Heritage Foundation 50th Gala
April 21st 2023Tucker Carlson delivers the keynote address to Heritage’s 50th Anniversary Gala
https://www.facebook.com/heritagefoundation/videos/1165158397483818
The Heritage Foundation @TheHeritageFoundation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N32UPXGChgo&t=692s
Tucker Carlson delivers an address and sits down for a Q&A session with Heritage president Kevin Roberts — his last public address of the sort before his departure from Fox News.
