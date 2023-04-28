Create New Account
Tucker Carlson April 21st Last Address Before Leaving Fox News Heritage Foundation 50th Gala
Tucker Carlson April 21st Last Address Before Leaving Fox News Heritage Foundation 50th Gala

April 21st 2023Tucker Carlson delivers the keynote address to Heritage’s 50th Anniversary Gala

https://www.facebook.com/heritagefoundation/videos/1165158397483818


The Heritage Foundation @TheHeritageFoundation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N32UPXGChgo&t=692s


Tucker Carlson delivers an address and sits down for a Q&A session with Heritage president Kevin Roberts — his last public address of the sort before his departure from Fox News.

Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshipwhopandemicfreespeechmandatesfoxnewsmaskstuckercarlsoncoronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesnoamnestythenewnormalheritagefoundation

