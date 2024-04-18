Hidden Jewels | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

This message is JUST FOR YOU! You may ask, ME? Yes, the God Almighty wants you to know how really precious, valuable and important you are to Him. Now, whether or not you're willing to accept what He is saying, that is up to you. But the fact remains, He is talking directly to each of us, this is an individual message. So what is an irreplaceable hidden jewel? The Lord said, those who are the hidden jewels in My Body will shake My Church in these last days, and many will ask where did they come from? Who are these, who speak like the Almighty? Where did they get such understanding? The Father said, I will use the unknowns, the simple and the humble to confound the wise and the proud, of My goodness. It's me asking, Lord, what are the specific assignments You have purposed just for me? Am I one of your hidden jewels, because I want to be?





To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube





• March 3, 2024 - Hidden Jewels





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.





"Thank you for watching and listening on YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, and following us on your favorite Podcast channels"









