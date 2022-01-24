A warrior woman - Abba's blueprint for us women

I try in this video to explain the revelation I had a few weeks ago, about one aspect of what "Eshet Chayil", the woman in Provers 31:10-31 really means.



But first to explain the terms. What I know is from a messianic teacher who leaves in Israel and for whom his mother language is Hebrew.

"Eshet" comes from "Isha" wich means "woman". But what about "chayil"? “Chayil” can be translated as “wealth, but also army, might, stregth, force, warrior”; “Chayil” we find it for example when Yetro told Moses not to judge the people alone any more, but to search “chayil” man to do this job (Ex. 18: 21). There are also many other examples.



What is really beautiful, is that Ruth is the only woman in the Bible who is called an “chayil” (Ruth 3:; Prov. 31:10,29). VERY IMPORTANT!!! It’s wrong translated «virtuous», we don’t see this translated in STRONG. “Chayil” is a MASCULINE noun, still used here to describe Ruth!!! “Chayil” means “strength, might, efficiency, wealth, ARMY, FORCE , ability…”; so the meaning of this word being used to describe Ruth is not going in the direction of being virtuous, even if she was, but in the direction of being a warrior, a fighter, of strong character; we have to remember that she was called by the Jews to be worth 7 sons!!! A Moabite!!! Wow!!!



The revelation I had about her and what I'm talking about in my audio is about the fact, that she was self employed, so, yes, you can call her a business woman. But she was not working outside the home, but in her home and doing her business from there. Even more, she had more businesses and she had employees. I see her as art of living the perfect blueprint Abba created for us women and I hope you will enjoy my video.



Many blessings!