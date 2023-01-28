Charlie Kirk was at the RNC vote yesterday and spoke with the members about the current regime and he received a lot of lack luster arguments as to why things should stay the same.

Then he talked with one guy who said: "I don't give a flying flip what the small dollar doners think, they are not here voting today" - This RINO RNC group has to go!!

Full clip: https://rumble.com/v27eooe-charlie-kirk-reports-live-from-rnc-chair-race-heres-whats-happening.html





