Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"I don't give a flying flip what the small dollar doners think, they are not here voting today"
105 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

Charlie Kirk was at the RNC vote yesterday and spoke with the members about the current regime and he received a lot of lack luster arguments as to why things should stay the same. 

Then he talked with one guy who said: "I don't give a flying flip what the small dollar doners think, they are not here voting today"  -  This RINO RNC group has to go!!

Full clip: https://rumble.com/v27eooe-charlie-kirk-reports-live-from-rnc-chair-race-heres-whats-happening.html 


Keywords
charlie kirkrnc chairparty platformronna romney mcdanielsrnc vote

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket