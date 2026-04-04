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An attack by the Israeli Air Force on a camouflaged Iranian ballistic missile launcher in Tabriz.
Adding:
Rosatom has finally started evacuating its employees from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran. (It was hit earlier, 1 person killed)
They will be taken out of there by buses via Armenia.
The Russian side has warned the US and Israel about the evacuation of employees.
Adding:
A representative of the central headquarters of Khatam al-Anbia of the IRGC: We declare that the Iraqi brothers are exempt from any restrictions we have imposed on the Strait of Hormuz.