An attack by the Israeli Air Force on a camouflaged Iranian ballistic missile launcher in Tabriz.

Adding:

Rosatom has finally started evacuating its employees from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran. (It was hit earlier, 1 person killed)

They will be taken out of there by buses via Armenia.

The Russian side has warned the US and Israel about the evacuation of employees.

Adding:

A representative of the central headquarters of Khatam al-Anbia of the IRGC: We declare that the Iraqi brothers are exempt from any restrictions we have imposed on the Strait of Hormuz.