Understanding UN Agenda 2030 – Part Three: Reality Behind the Feel-Good Goals

John Michael Chambers continues his exposé of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda—drawing from his 2017 book Trump and the Resurrection of America to reveal what the globalists' "sustainable development" goals actually mean for human freedom.





The language is warm. The goals sound noble. The hidden reality is totalitarianism wrapped in compassion.





Goal Nine: Build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation.

Hidden reality: Put nations into extreme debt with the World Bank, using debt money to hire corrupt American corporations to build infrastructure projects that trap developing nations in an endless spiral of debt. (See Confessions of an Economic Hitman by John Perkins.)





Goal Ten: Reduce inequality within and among countries.

Hidden reality: Punish the rich, the entrepreneurs, the innovators. Confiscate nearly all gains from those who work and excel. Redistribute to the masses of non-working human parasites who feed off a productive economy while contributing nothing—all while screaming about "equality."





Goal Eleven: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

Hidden reality: Ban all gun ownership by private citizens. Concentrate guns in the hands of obedient government enforcers. Criminalize living in rural areas. Force all humans into densely packed, tightly controlled cities under 24-hour surveillance—the blueprint for Klaus Schwab's "15-minute cities."





Goal Twelve: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.

Hidden reality: Levy punitive taxes on fossil fuels and electricity, forcing declining standards of living. Use social influence campaigns in TV, movies, and social media to shame people who use gasoline, water, or electricity. Establish a social construct of nannies and toddlers who rat out their neighbors for food and credit rewards.





Goal Thirteen: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Hidden reality: Set energy consumption quotas on each human being. Criminalize lifestyle decisions that exceed government limits. Institute total surveillance of individuals to track energy consumption. Penalize private vehicle ownership. Force the masses onto public transit where cameras monitor every movement—a scene ripped from Minority Report.





These are not conspiracy theories. They are the published goals of the United Nations. And they are being dismantled as we speak.





2030 is approaching. But the U.N. agenda is not.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.