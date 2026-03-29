BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understanding UN Agenda 2030 – Part Three: Reality Behind the Feel-Good Goals
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
130 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 9 days ago

John Michael Chambers continues his exposé of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda—drawing from his 2017 book Trump and the Resurrection of America to reveal what the globalists' "sustainable development" goals actually mean for human freedom.


The language is warm. The goals sound noble. The hidden reality is totalitarianism wrapped in compassion.


Goal Nine: Build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation.

Hidden reality: Put nations into extreme debt with the World Bank, using debt money to hire corrupt American corporations to build infrastructure projects that trap developing nations in an endless spiral of debt. (See Confessions of an Economic Hitman by John Perkins.)


Goal Ten: Reduce inequality within and among countries.

Hidden reality: Punish the rich, the entrepreneurs, the innovators. Confiscate nearly all gains from those who work and excel. Redistribute to the masses of non-working human parasites who feed off a productive economy while contributing nothing—all while screaming about "equality."


Goal Eleven: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

Hidden reality: Ban all gun ownership by private citizens. Concentrate guns in the hands of obedient government enforcers. Criminalize living in rural areas. Force all humans into densely packed, tightly controlled cities under 24-hour surveillance—the blueprint for Klaus Schwab's "15-minute cities."


Goal Twelve: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.

Hidden reality: Levy punitive taxes on fossil fuels and electricity, forcing declining standards of living. Use social influence campaigns in TV, movies, and social media to shame people who use gasoline, water, or electricity. Establish a social construct of nannies and toddlers who rat out their neighbors for food and credit rewards.


Goal Thirteen: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Hidden reality: Set energy consumption quotas on each human being. Criminalize lifestyle decisions that exceed government limits. Institute total surveillance of individuals to track energy consumption. Penalize private vehicle ownership. Force the masses onto public transit where cameras monitor every movement—a scene ripped from Minority Report.


These are not conspiracy theories. They are the published goals of the United Nations. And they are being dismantled as we speak.


2030 is approaching. But the U.N. agenda is not.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
sustainable developmentworld banktotalitarianismeconomic hitmanjohn perkinsjohn michael chambersminority reportklaus schwabun 2030 agenda15 minute citiesinequality redistributionclimate surveillance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CPAC poll shows Vance as 2028 GOP favorite, but Rubio gains significant ground

CPAC poll shows Vance as 2028 GOP favorite, but Rubio gains significant ground

Cassie B.
Trump RX price transparency plan exposes the lie of Obamacare, as patients seek cash discounts to avoid medical bankruptcy

Trump RX price transparency plan exposes the lie of Obamacare, as patients seek cash discounts to avoid medical bankruptcy

Lance D Johnson
Liberty or Tyranny: A must-read manifesto for patriots

Liberty or Tyranny: A must-read manifesto for patriots

Kevin Hughes
Trump&#8217;s Dire Straits Delusion: A Dangerous Military Fantasy That Threatens Us All

Trump’s Dire Straits Delusion: A Dangerous Military Fantasy That Threatens Us All

Mike Adams
Department of War deploys Ukraine-style drone boats to Middle East, signaling new era of low-cost AI warfare

Department of War deploys Ukraine-style drone boats to Middle East, signaling new era of low-cost AI warfare

Laura Harris
&#8220;Ghost fleet&#8221; navigates Iran&#8217;s mined Strait of Hormuz in shadowy trade scheme

“Ghost fleet” navigates Iran’s mined Strait of Hormuz in shadowy trade scheme

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy