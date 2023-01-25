Economic Collapse Imminent
Excerpts a Greg Hunter interview with Bill Holter from USAwatchdog.com with my commentary.
Thank you for watching.
If you are able, please help support this channel by visiting my affiliate links.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.