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Joe Biden LIES About Border Patrol as he Attempts to Destroy America
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50 views • September 27, 2021
Dementia Joe Biden stated that the border patrol guards accused by the corporate media of whipping Haitian migrants would pay, despite the fact that none of that happened. It's merely another concoction of the Democratic establishment to vilify those keeping law and order in order to destroy the country. He's either completely incompetent or he is a liar of epic proportions.
We cannot continue to allow the media to behave in such an egregious manner, and throwing fake red meat to the salivating wokists bent on destruction.
#borderpatrol #whips #JoeBiden
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We cannot continue to allow the media to behave in such an egregious manner, and throwing fake red meat to the salivating wokists bent on destruction.
#borderpatrol #whips #JoeBiden
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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