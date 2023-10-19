HOLY SPIRIT OF HEROISM & MARTIAL ARTS - SCOTT ' BIG MAN ' ATKINS & DRAGON LEE !

SCOTT ATKINS = MARTIAL ARTIST - ACTOR - FILM PRODUCER

Scott Edward Adkins was born on June 17, 1976 in Sutton Coldfield, England, into a family that for generations were butchers.

Along with his elder brother Craig, he was raised by their parents, John and Janet (Sanders) Adkins, in a loving middle-class family.

Scott attended Bishop Vesey's Grammar School in Sutton Coldfield. Probably not the best of students, he used to sneak downstairs after his parents had gone to bed and watch films all night then fall asleep during lessons.

A natural athlete, Scott enjoyed a variety of sports as he grew up, but when he was 10 years old, he accompanied his father and brother to the local Judo club.

The attraction was instantaneous. Idolising stars such as Bruce Lee and Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott began to train everyday.

He took over his Dad's garage and turned it into his own Dojo.

He even had a shrine to Bruce Lee in there that he would bow to.

He remembers being mugged on a bus when he was around 13 and that really kicked his training into overdrive.

He wasn't ever going to let that happen again.

At the age of 14, Scott went on to train in Tae Kwon Do under the instruction of Ron Sergiew with the T.A.G.B.

Bruce Lee himself became one of the biggest pop culture icons of the 20th century, and he is often credited with changing the way Asians were presented in American films.

A slightly fictionalized biopic, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, appeared in 1993.

{=}

FAIR USE - Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976