The Russian Air Force received the second batch of Su-35S from the Komsomolsk-on-Amu Aviation company, it is the most successful fighter and will soon fly into the special military operations zone in the Ukrainian theater. Su-35S has passed an entire cycle of super-maneuverable tests aimed at destroying military targets armed with bombs and missiles. Su-35 series has been used in the Ukrainian theater and carried out attacks on the infrastructure and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

