Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Air Force received Su-35S that soon fly to Ukrainian theater
channel image
The Prisoner
8628 Subscribers
Shop now
213 views
Published 16 hours ago

The Russian Air Force received the second batch of Su-35S from the Komsomolsk-on-Amu Aviation company, it is the most successful fighter and will soon fly into the special military operations zone in the Ukrainian theater. Su-35S has passed an entire cycle of super-maneuverable tests aimed at destroying military targets armed with bombs and missiles. Su-35 series has been used in the Ukrainian theater and carried out attacks on the infrastructure and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
ukrainesu-35srussian air force

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket