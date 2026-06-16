Rock Star Angel Song

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Written by Leah Tillock. Sung by Mark Farner formally of Grande Funk Railroad. Guitar solo by Phil Keaggy. The song is about some of the great famous music talents of our time having the brass to take a stage and light a spark for freedom, truth, light even when it's not popular. If an artist will do that for you, then he is a best friend sent to you.