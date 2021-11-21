© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FaceBook Meta Logo Trap Follow-Up Video God Says Pray for Mark Zuckerberg
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • November 21, 2021
FaceBook Follow Up God Says Pray for Mark Zuckerberg
This is a follow-up video concerning my previous posted video, "Jesus Warning FaceBook Trap" Link Here: https://youtu.be/Vni-M11G4Do
1 Timothy 1:15
“This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.”
God says, "Pray for Mark Zuckerberg."
prayer,mark zuckerberg,mark z,mark zuckerberg metaverse,mark zuckerberg meta,mark zuckerberg facebook metaverse,facebook,follow,up,God says,says,God,for
This is a follow-up video concerning my previous posted video, "Jesus Warning FaceBook Trap" Link Here: https://youtu.be/Vni-M11G4Do
1 Timothy 1:15
“This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.”
God says, "Pray for Mark Zuckerberg."
prayer,mark zuckerberg,mark z,mark zuckerberg metaverse,mark zuckerberg meta,mark zuckerberg facebook metaverse,facebook,follow,up,God says,says,God,for
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.