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FINAL EDITION: AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth: Cal "Lightning Fires" DEW to "Disaster Capitalization" Capt. Lord. Sept 9
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78 views • September 12, 2020
FINAL EDITION: AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth: Cal "Lightning Fires" DEW to "Disaster Capitalism" Capt. Lord. Sept 9.
Improved, corrected version - to update and replace yesterday's rushed original. Worthy of watching again.
NOTE that the ground is light grey in color after firestorm. This indicates high heat and complete combustion leaving white ash. Average forest fires leave black soot on the ground and black branches = lower heat - incomplete job. So... how can there be white ash and many green, foliaged/leafy trees in the same picture??
Your ANSWER:___________?
I'll wait......
Your Answer__________?
9/12: UPDATE see this drone in hot action: https://twitter.com/donbraunn
Improved, corrected version - to update and replace yesterday's rushed original. Worthy of watching again.
NOTE that the ground is light grey in color after firestorm. This indicates high heat and complete combustion leaving white ash. Average forest fires leave black soot on the ground and black branches = lower heat - incomplete job. So... how can there be white ash and many green, foliaged/leafy trees in the same picture??
Your ANSWER:___________?
I'll wait......
Your Answer__________?
9/12: UPDATE see this drone in hot action: https://twitter.com/donbraunn
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