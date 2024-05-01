Create New Account
Rahma Zein: Pro-Palestine protesters at American universities were ‘predominantly Jewish’
The Prisoner
While speaking with Piers Morgan on his show Uncensored on Monday, Egyptian podcaster Rahma Zein responded to concerns over Jewish students feeling “threatened” by pro-Palestine protests on American university campuses by saying that she was joined by “predominantly Jewish students” at the protests she attended.

She further added that the students faced police brutality and “infiltrators” who tried to discredit the protests.

Does Tony Blair or Piers Morgan have the most punchable face, it's a tough call?

~The Prisoner

Mirrored - Middle East Eye


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



