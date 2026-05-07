Climate study debunks United Nations’ climate change narrative

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to TheNewAmerican



Alex Newman and his guess, Jonathan Cohler, discuss a climate study that debunks the UN’s climate change narrative.