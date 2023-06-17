Create New Account
Guitar Lessons in 5 min or Less #34: Box-Shape Minor Pentatonic Pattern
guitarnoel
Published a day ago |

Using the classic blues song "messin' with the kid' bass line, we learn the box-shape pattern for the minor pentatonic scale. Sheet music available at my subscribestar link: subscribestar.com/posts/923958Support my work with a purchase of my recordings at https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com

musicbluesguitarlesson

