Guitar Lessons in 5 min or Less #34: Box-Shape Minor Pentatonic Pattern

Using the classic blues song "messin' with the kid' bass line, we learn the box-shape pattern for the minor pentatonic scale. Sheet music available at my subscribestar link: subscribestar.com/posts/923958Support my work with a purchase of my recordings at https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.