James Corbett - We Cannot Trust Them
Published a day ago |
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Streamed on: May 12, 5:44 pm EDT

Award winning investigative journalist, James Corbett from the Corbett Report joins us to talk 9/11, Joe Biden and Klaus Schwab and all the other nefarious New World Order players.
The Corbett Report: www.corbettreport.com
